Young Scots are not ‘troublemakers’ finds Scottish Government report

Young Scots today are unlikely to cause trouble in their local neighbourhood and their behaviour is no worse than 30 years ago, a report into public attitudes has found.

But the modern generation of youngsters lack "communication skills" and don't take responsibility for their actions, according to the Scottish Government report.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Too often, teenagers feel that others view them negatively simply because of their age. This can really have an impact on their own wellbeing and self-esteem.

“We must all do more to talk up our young people, showcase their strengths and instil them with self-confidence as they move towards adulthood."

The survey, published during the launch week of Year of Young People 2018 examined the attitudes and perceptions of more than 1,000 adults towards 13-19 year olds.

About two in five thought young people lack communication skills.

Almost half (43 per cent) of Scots said that the behaviour of youngsters is no worse than it was 30 years ago, while about a third 32 per cent did not agree with this.

About a third of Scots rejected the proposition that young people "cause trouble in their local area" while fewer than a quarter (23 per cent) agreed

Asked if young people were lazy, about 41 per cent of disagreed, while 24 per cent thought they were.

In addition, 41 per cent of said young people are "trustworthy’, while 12 per cent did not accept this.

