What does the term ‘absolute roaster’ mean?

The origin of the term roaster seems to derive from the west of Scotland although it appears to have spread east and is now used across Scotland.

The word came to prominence in playgrounds from the mid-1990s and is usually qualified by the word ‘total’ as in “that guy’s a total roaster” but arguably absolute does the job just as well and usually hits the mark.

It is used to describe an individual or a group generally making a show of themselves. “Did you see that roaster oan the X-Factor?” is one example. Roasters are first cousins of rockets although being a total rocket is probably worse than being an absolute roaster – unless you were playing Scottish slang words Top Trumps then any kind of rocket would likely score you higher. Arguably, roaster can also be used as a harsh or humorous critique with the intention of paying someone a cheeky complement. However, this time it’s the councillor who’s been left feeling the heat.

