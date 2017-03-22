Westminster terror attack: Four dead and 20 injured

Four people, including an armed police officer, have been killed after a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster.

The attacker, armed with two large knives, mowed down pedestrians with his car on Westminster Bridge, including schoolchildren, then rushed at the gates in front of the Houses of Parliament, stabbing the policeman before being shot dead by other officers.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of terror when gunfire rang out as the man approached a second officer.

Scotland Yard’s top anti-terror officer Mark Rowley said the two other fatalities were on the bridge when the terrorist struck. At least 20 other people were injured.

Mr Rowley told reporters outside New Scotland Yard, just yards from the scene of the attack: “This was a day we’ve planned for but hoped would never happen. Sadly it is now a reality.”

Paramedics fought to save the officer’s life and that of his attacker on the floor of the cobbled courtyard in front of Parliament, with Foreign Office minister Tobias Ellwood among those who rushed to help.

A policeman points a gun at a man on the floor at the top of the frame as emergency services attend the scene outside the Palace of Westminster. Picture: PA

The police officer was wheeled away on a stretcher with his face covered.

Mr Ellwood, who lost his brother in the Bali bombing, could be seen pumping the officer’s chest then standing above him, his hands and face smeared with blood.

Other armed officers, some in plain clothes and wearing balaclavas, swarmed around the yard just feet from where MPs had earlier attended Prime Minister’s Questions.

• One pedestrian hit by the attacker’s car before he reached Parliament was confirmed dead by a doctor at St Thomas’ Hospital.

• Others on the bridge suffered ‘catastrophic injuries’.

• At least one of the people being treated in the palace courtyard was wheeled away on a stretcher with their face covered.

• Another woman who apparently jumped into the Thames as the attacker drove across the bridge was rescued and given urgent medical treatment on a nearby pier.

• London Ambulance Service said paramedics had treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge.

Police outside the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture: PA

• A party of French schoolchildren were among those targeted on the bridge.

• Downing Street said Prime Minister Theresa May, who was ushered away from Parliament after the attack, was chairing a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee.

• Commander BJ Harrington of the Metropolitan Police said there were “a number of casualties” in the attack “including police officers”. He urged Londoners to be vigilant, said more officers would be on patrol and that anti-terrorism measures were being reviewed.

The knifeman drove a grey Hyundai i40 across Westminster Bridge before crashing it into railings then running through the gates of the Palace of Westminster.

His attack left a trail of destruction as paramedics tended to victims on the bridge and at the gate.

Mrs May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar in the grounds of the palace as what sounded like gunfire rang out at around 2.45pm.

Eyewitness Rick Longley described the attack.

“We were just walking up to the station and there was a loud bang and a guy, someone, crashed a car and took some pedestrians out.

“They were just laying there and then the whole crowd just surged around the corner by the gates just opposite Big Ben.

“A guy came past my right shoulder with a big knife and just started plunging it into the policeman.

“I have never seen anything like that. I just can’t believe what I just saw.”

Met Police confirmed the incident was being treated as a terrorism-related incident “until we know otherwise”.

An air ambulance landed in Parliament Square and a regular ambulance came in through the front gates as medics rushed to help the injured people.

Armed police cleared the area around the incident and Parliament Square was closed to traffic.

A Downing Street source confirmed that Prime Minister Theresa May was “OK”.

Mrs May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar car as what sounded like gunfire rang out at Parliament during the incident at around 2.45pm.

As the sitting in the House of Commons was suspended, Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs: “What I am able to say to the House is there has been a serious incident within the estate.

“It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police.

“An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties.

“There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster but I hope colleagues on all sides will appreciate that it’d be wrong of me to go into further details until we have confirmation from the police and from the House security authorities about what is going on.”

Witnesses described seeing a middle-aged man carrying a knife and running.

Jayne Wilkinson said: “We were taking photos of Big Ben and we saw all the people running towards us, and then there was an Asian guy in about his 40s carrying a knife about seven or eight inches long.

“And then there were three shots fired, and then we crossed the road and looked over. The man was on the floor with blood.

“He had a lightweight jacket on, dark trousers and a shirt.

“He was running through those gates, towards Parliament, and the police were chasing him.”

Her partner David Turner added: “There was a stampede of people running out.

“You saw the people and you thought ‘what the hell is going on’.”

After the incident, Radoslaw Sikorski posted a video to Twitter purporting to show people lying injured in the road on Westminster Bridge.

Mr Sikorski, a senior fellow at Harvard’s Centre for European Studies, wrote: “A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people.”

The Scotsman’s office at Westminster overlooks New Palace Yard, where the incident unfolded.

Correspondent Paris Gourtsoyannis said: “There was a loud bang, like a car accident, from the direction of Whitehall and Westminster Bridge, to the east of parliament.

“Passers-by and police officers manning the gates were beginning to move towards the sound, when there were shouts, and what looked like someone rushing into New Palace Yard.

“There was a melee of police officers inside the gates, and then the sound of at least two gunshots.

“Two people were left lying on the pavement, which loops around to the underground parking lots.

“It wasn’t clear what the assailant was armed with. Officers immediately began giving medical attention to both of the injured, with paramedics giving CPR.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “There has been a serious incident near to Parliament Square this afternoon which is being treated as a terrorist attack until the police know otherwise.

“I have spoken to the Acting Commissioner. The Metropolitan Police Service is dealing with the incident and an urgent investigation is under way. My thoughts are with those affected and their families.

“I would like to express my thanks to the police and emergency services who work so hard to keep us safe and show tremendous bravery in exceptionally difficult circumstances.

“For the latest information please visit news.met.police.uk.”