Westminster in lockdown after parliament ‘terror attack’

A woman has died on Westminster Bridge as a knifeman brought terror to the heart of Westminster, stabbing a policeman before being shot dead by armed officers.

Around three shots rang out outside the Palace of Westminster after a man ran through the gates into the front yard of the parliamentary compound apparently waving a knife.

Two people were seen being treated on the ground in New Palace Yard amid shouts and screams. Up to five people had early been hit by a car on Westminster Bridge. One woman was reported to have died and others left with “catastrophic injuries”.

Met Police confirmed the incident was being treated as a terrorism-related incident “until we know otherwise”.

An air ambulance landed in Parliament Square and a regular ambulance came in through the front gates as medics rushed to help the injured people.

A policeman points a gun at a man on the floor at the top of the frame as emergency services attend the scene outside the Palace of Westminster. Picture: PA

Armed police cleared the area around the incident and Parliament Square was closed to traffic.

A Downing Street source confirmed that Prime Minister Theresa May was “OK”.

Mrs May was seen being ushered into a silver Jaguar car as what sounded like gunfire rang out at Parliament during the incident at around 2.45pm.

As the sitting in the House of Commons was suspended, Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs: “What I am able to say to the House is there has been a serious incident within the estate.

It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police. Commons Leader David Lidington

“An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties.

“There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster but I hope colleagues on all sides will appreciate that it’d be wrong of me to go into further details until we have confirmation from the police and from the House security authorities about what is going on.”

Witnesses described seeing a middle-aged man carrying a knife and running.

Police outside the Palace of Westminster, London. Picture: PA

Jayne Wilkinson said: “We were taking photos of Big Ben and we saw all the people running towards us, and then there was an Asian guy in about his 40s carrying a knife about seven or eight inches long.

“And then there were three shots fired, and then we crossed the road and looked over. The man was on the floor with blood.

“He had a lightweight jacket on, dark trousers and a shirt.

“He was running through those gates, towards Parliament, and the police were chasing him.”

Her partner David Turner added: “There was a stampede of people running out.

“You saw the people and you thought ‘what the hell is going on’.”

After the incident, Radoslaw Sikorski posted a video to Twitter purporting to show people lying injured in the road on Westminster Bridge.

Mr Sikorski, a senior fellow at Harvard’s Centre for European Studies, wrote: “A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people.”

The Scotsman’s office at Westminster overlooks New Palace Yard, where the incident unfolded.

Correspondent Paris Gourtsoyannis said: “There was a loud bang, like a car accident, from the direction of Whitehall and Westminster Bridge, to the east of parliament.

“Passers-by and police officers manning the gates were beginning to move towards the sound, when there were shouts, and what looked like someone rushing into New Palace Yard.

“There was a melee of police officers inside the gates, and then the sound of at least two gunshots.

“Two people were left lying on the pavement, which loops around to the underground parking lots.

“It wasn’t clear what the assailant was armed with. Officers immediately began giving medical attention to both of the injured, with paramedics giving CPR.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “There has been a serious incident near to Parliament Square this afternoon which is being treated as a terrorist attack until the police know otherwise.

“I have spoken to the Acting Commissioner. The Metropolitan Police Service is dealing with the incident and an urgent investigation is under way. My thoughts are with those affected and their families.

“I would like to express my thanks to the police and emergency services who work so hard to keep us safe and show tremendous bravery in exceptionally difficult circumstances.

“For the latest information please visit news.met.police.uk.”