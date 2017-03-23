Westminster attack: Brandenburg Gate lights up in solidarity

Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate has become the last global landmark to be lit in the colours of the Union flag in solidarity with London.
Images of the the iconic German landmark - a symbol of unity in Germany - were broadcast around the world on Thursday evening.
On Wednesday, one side of Tel Aviv’s town hall was decked out in red, white and blue with the Israeli flag on the other in a show of solidarity with London.
The Eiffel Tower also went dark in tribute to the three victims of the terror attack in Westminster.
The attack comes three months after a similar attack in Berlin when a terrorist drove a lorry through the Christmas markets in the city’s Breitscheidplatz, killing 12 people and injuring 56.