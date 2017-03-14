Watch Alex Salmond and Piers Morgan clash over indyref2

The former First Minister was grilled by the ITV host after Nicola Sturgeon announced that she would seek a second independence referendum.

Alex Salmond took questions from Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid as the pair quizzed him on Ms Sturgeon’s plans to seek formal permission to hold a second referendum on Scottish independence, with a vote set to be held as early as next year.

Mr Morgan said that the First Minister had timed the referendum to take place while there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the United Kingdom’s position following Brexit.

Mr Salmond countered that the Scottish people would be informed about the position of the country once the UK had left Brussels before being given the opportunity to vote for independence.

Supporting Ms Sturgeon’s decision, the Gordon MP said: “Isn’t it reasonable for a politician to carry out what was in her manifesto?”

The controversial presenter then attacked the SNP’s record in government: “Oil revenue is down 95 per cent, the general view is that the SNP’s handling of public services has been mediocre at best...Scotland cannot economically stand on its own two feet,” said Mr Morgan.

He added: “If this [referendum] goes through and it’s a disaster for Scotland, where does that leave politicians like you and Nicola Sturgeon?

Mr Salmond replied that the Scottish health service was performing 12 per cent better A&E departments than English services.

Mr Morgan then asked if Scotland was allowed another referendum, would the English be given the chance to choose to “boot out the Scots”.

I’ve always been a fan of English determination and a lot of people say England couldn’t manage but I think it could run its own affairs. Alex Salmond

Mr Salmond replied wryly: “Listen, I’ve always been a fan of English determination and a lot of people say England couldn’t manage but I think it’s a great nation and I think it could run its own affairs.”

Today, Nicola Sturgeon launched an attack on the Prime Minister as the row over plans for a fresh referendum on Scottish independence became more bitter.

The Scottish First Minister issued a sharp response to speculation that Theresa May would block her from holding a public vote until after the 2021 Holyrood elections, suggesting that the Prime Minister did not have a mandate.