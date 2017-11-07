Video: Understanding possible income tax rises in 2018

Have your say

A Government options paper has laid out numerous options for increasing Scottish income tax next year.

Hard working Scots earning more than £24,000 a year could be facing down an income tax rise in 2018.

The options paper makes an income tax rise look likely in 2018

Nicola Sturgeon presented an options paper, looking for cross-party consensus about how her minority government should proceed.

The suggestions in the paper dissect the tax brackets and rearrange the income tax banding across three, four, five and six tax brackets.

One option is a 1p tax rise to 21p for earners making between £24,001 and £44,290.

Scotland’s ‘additional earners’ making more than £150,000 in a year will likely be subject to anything between a 3p and 5p rise to between 48p and 50p.

