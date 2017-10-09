Video: Boris Johnson impersonator entertains SNP delegates

Party conferences are known as serious affairs where ordinary members can debate the important policies for the day with senior politicians.

But they also attract more eccentric individuals keen to find a stage at a big showpiece political event.

Drew Galdron impersonates Boris Johnson outside the SNP conference in Glasgow. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP

Delegates outside the SNP conference in Glasgow did a doubletake today when it appeared that foreign secretary and outspoken Conservative MP Boris Johnson had arrived in Scotland to entertain them with a comedy song-and-dance routine about Brexit.

The performer was in fact Drew Galdron - a professional impersonator of Mr Johnson who uses the stage name Faux BoJo.

Mr Galdron’s light-hearted musical number mocked the senior Tory for his position on the EU referendum and even suggested he may have “ruined the country”.

The performer - who was warmly applauded by passing delegates outside the SEC - has staged similar performances at every party conference this autumn, including the Conservative event in Manchester.

