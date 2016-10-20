Video: Alex Salmond delivers powerful defence of SNP support for troops

Alex Salmond delivered a strong defence of the SNP’s record on supporting the armed forces after being accused of “spitting on the grave” of dead troops in his quest for Scottish independence.

The former first minister was answering questions on his weekly LBC radio show yesterday when one caller took issue with the Nationalists.

Alex Salmond was taking part in his weekly LBC radio show. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The caller from Chichester said it would be a “gross act of treachery” to try and end the union, adding Salmond was “metaphorically spitting on the graves of brave Scottish soldiers that gave their lives for the UK”.

The former SNP leader firstly responded by pointing out his father, Robert, served in the Second World War in the Royal Navy and is a life-long Scottish nationalist.

“On his behalf, he would find it offensive at you questioning his wish to fight against Nazism in the Second World War, and also the idea that SNP supporters are somehow illegitimate in progressing our aims,” he said.

Salmond continued: “The SNP and its forebears for the past 100 years have pursued a policy of self-government or independence for Scotland.

“In that entire century not a single person has lost their life arguing for or against Scottish independence.

“That’s not unprecedented in the world but it’s a very rare thing indeed.”