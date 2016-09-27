US Presidential Debate: Best quotes from Trump V Clinton

In a fiery exchange, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton traded insults in their first TV debate.

Here are some of the key quotes.

• “We have to stop our jobs from being stolen from us. We have to stop our companies from leaving the United States,” Donald Trump said on boosting US employment and the economy.

• “Donald, I know you live in your own reality” - Hillary Clinton.

• “I call it Trumped-up trickle-down” - Mrs Clinton on Mr Trump’s proposals to cut taxes for higher earners.

• “All talk, no action, sounds good, never going to work. Our country is suffering because people like Secretary Clinton” - Mr Trump.

• “Maybe he’s not as rich as he says he is. Maybe he is not as charitable as he claims. We don’t know all his business dealings.” - Mrs Clinton on Mr Trump’s choice to not disclose his tax affairs.

• “I’m relieved my late father never did business with you.” Mrs Clinton after claiming a large number of Mr Trump’s business associates have gone unpaid. “Maybe he didn’t do a good job” - Mr Trump in reply.

• “My strongest asset is my temperament. She does not have a temperament” - Mr Trump in response to a question about his control of the United States’ nuclear weapons.

• Mr Trump addressed Mrs Clinton as “Secretary Clinton” before asking; “Is that okay? I want you to be very happy. It’s very important to me.”

• On the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) Mr Trump said: “Your husband signed Nafta which is one of the worst things that ever happened to the manufacturing industry.

“Nafta is the worst trade deal, maybe ever signed anywhere but certainly ever signed in this country and now you want to approve trans-Pacific partnership.

“You know if you did win you would approve that and that will be almost as bad as Nafta.”

• On the record of previous Democratic governments Mrs Clinton said: “By the end of this evening I think I’ll be blamed for everything that has ever happened.”

Mr Trump prompted laughter from the audience when he replied: “Why not?”

• Mrs Clinton defended recently taking time off from the campaign trail and spending time preparing for the debate. “You know what else I did? I prepared to be president.”

• Mr Trump repeated accusations that Mrs Clinton does not have the qualities to be president, including stamina. “This is a man who has called women pigs, slobs and dogs,” she replied.

