Unite backs Leonard for Labour leadership

Scotland's biggest trade union has today backed left-wing candidate Richard Leonard in the race to become the next Labour leader.

The intervention from the Unite union comes ahead of the first major hustings event between Mr Leonard and the other leadership candidate Anas Sarwar tonight.

Former Deputy leader and Glasgow MSP, Mr Sarwar, today launched proposals for a "fair deal" for the city.

Mr Leonard, a former GMB union official, is widely seen as the "Corbynista" candidate and will now be the frontrunner to replace Kezia Dugdale after the endorsement from Unite.

Scottish Secretary of Unite Pat Rafferty said: “This election is not simply about who will be the next leader of the Labour Party in Scotland. It is actually about the future of the Labour Party here. We believe that across the UK Labour now has a political agenda for radical change.

"We need a leader in Scotland to match that commitment to real socialist change. We believe that Richard Leonard is the candidate with the experience and commitment to deliver that.”

The union also urged those Unite members who are not already Labour Party members or registered as Affiliated Supporters of the party to sign up before the deadline of October 9 to vote in the leadership election.

Mr Rafferty said “Unite members must make our voice heard in this great contest about the future of our Party and the future of Scotland."

Mr Sarwar today set out plans to end the SNP’s cuts to local government by using Holyrood’s powers to introduce a progressive income tax system, as well as handing the council the power to introduce a tourism tax, raising an estimated £10 million-a-year.

"As Scottish Labour leader I will introduce a fair deal for Glasgow," he said.

"That will include using the powers of the Scottish Parliament to end the cuts to local government, which have reached £400million under the SNP.

“I will give the council additional powers to raise revenue, tackle the housing waiting list, end the Tory and SNP public sector pay cap, and examine historic council debt."