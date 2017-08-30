Union chiefs back Alex Rowley as Scottish Labour leader

Scotland's biggest trade union has thrown its weight behind Alex Rowley to take over for an extended period as party leader in Scotland following the resignation of Kezia Dugdale.

Mr Rowley is the current Deputy leader and it was confirmed by the party this morning that he will take over from Ms Dugdale on an interim basis.

The Executive Committee of the Scottish Labour Party will meet next weekend, on Saturday 9 September, to agree the timetable and process for a leadership election.

Mr Rowley, the Mid Scotland and Fife MSP, voiced support for Jeremy Corbyn as party leader last year when Ms Dugdale called on him to quit.

Mr Rowley said: “Under the leadership of Kezia Dugdale, the Scottish Labour Party is stronger and more united than it was when she took the job, we have a platform on which to build. On behalf of the party, I wish her well.”

It's understood that Mr Corbyn's closest ally in Scotland, the Lothians MSP Neil Findlay, is not keen to stand. But the former union official Richard Leonard, who was elected as an last year is a possible contender, along with former Scottish Deputy leader Anas Sarwar.

Unite's Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said the party is now "rebuilding" in Scotland and positioning itself as the opponent of austerity in Scotland.

"We urge the party to reflect upon this turn in fortunes and consolidate, not to act in undue haste on any succession plan," he said.

"There is no need to rush to a leadership election. Under Alex Rowley's interim leadership we are confident that the voices of Scotland's working people will be heard loud and clear at Holyrood.

"This is not about the next four weeks. It is about the next four years. This is an opportunity to reflect upon what the Scottish Labour Party stands for. Let's seize it and build for the future."

Scottish Labour Party Brian Roy said: “Over the coming weeks the Scottish Executive Committee of the Labour Party will decide the process and timetable for a leadership election.”