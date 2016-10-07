Ukip’s Steven Woolfe ‘sick of croissants’ in French hospital

Steven Woolfe may be recovering from the altercation with a fellow MEP which left him in hospital, but the Ukip man is not enjoying his enforced diet of continental fare.

After visiting him in hospital in Strasbourg, his colleague Nathan Gill said Mr Woolfe was in “good form” but keen to return home after being told he was being kept in for another 48 hours for observation.

“He is sick of croissants and is looking forward to having a full English breakfast,” Mr Gill said.

