Tory MSP Alexander Burnett admonished for breaking Holyrood code

Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett has had his knuckles rapped by Holyrood’s Standards Committee for failing to declare registered business interests when submitting written parliamentary questions.

Mr Burnett was judged to have broken Holyrood’s code of conduct and was admonished by the committee after asking written questions about business rates without declaring his enterprises are facing an increased bill.

A complaint was made against Mr Burnett, who has a multi-million business and property empire, by SNP Councillor David Aitchison.

The committee decided against imposing sanctions on the Conservative.

A report published by the committee yesterday noted that Mr Burnett had “taken full responsibility for the error” which had occurred as a result of a new member of staff not having attended training provided at parliament on such matters.

Mr Burnett knew there was a conflict of interest, but due to administrative circumstances in his office the correct documentation was not submitted. The MSP had apologised.

Cllr Aitchison had claimed that two of Mr Burnett’s companies – the Leys Estate and the North Banchory Company were facing rising business rates bills.

His complaint said that, according to the Scottish Assessors Association, rates for North Banchory Company had gone up from £1,597 in 2016/17 to £3,1220.20. For the Leys Estate they had gone up from £11,011 to £20,737.

The Commissioner for Ethical Standards in Public Life found him guilty of breaching the parliament’s code of conduct.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: “Mr Burnett accepts the findings of the committee. This was an administrative error that will not happen again.”

