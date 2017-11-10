Tory MP who ousted Alex Salmond at general election mocks RT show

Have your say

The Tory MP who unseated Alex Salmond at June’s snap election has mocked the former SNP leader’s controversial move into Russian broadcasting, claiming it “will suit his politics”.

RT, formerly known as Russia Today, unveiled the former first minister as their new star presenter at an event in London on Thursday.

Colin Clark, who ousted Mr Salmond from the Gordon constituency, said he welcomed his former political opponent’s move into broadcasting.

“I am only too happy to have helped Alex make the move into journalism,” he said.

“Many people would say that it is long overdue, and will suit his politics more than Westminster or Holyrood.

“Whether it’s in Strichen or Moscow, I’m sure he will continue to attack the UK’s free press, and criticise the media as a propaganda tool.”

He added: “But I’m sure he won’t actually defect - like his supporters did from the SNP to the Conservatives this year.”

RT has receiving hundreds of millions of pounds in funding from the budget of the Russian Federation but the broadcaster insists it has editorial independence.

In October, Twitter banned RT’s adverts after US intelligence agencies stated the channel was part of efforts to undermine the 2016 presidential election.

Mr Salmond’s show will be produced by Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, a friend and former SNP MP who also lost her seat in June’s snap election.

Mr Clark added: “He and Tasmina make a great team.

“There seems to be a number of positions open in Russian TV and radio, and I look forward to seeing more SNP politicians take the opportunity.”

Mr Clark won the Gordon seat after a swing of 29 per cent to the Conservative party saw him get 21,861 votes, a 2.607 majority over the SNP incumbent.

