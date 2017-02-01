Tory MP: Scots ‘blew a raspberry’ at SNP over independence

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has said the Scottish people “blew a large raspberry” at the SNP’s plans for independence, as the party warned of “constitutional and economic sabotage” after Brexit.

SNP MP Stephen Gethins said triggering Article 50 would have a major economic impact on Scotland as he outlined his party’s amendment that would block the Bill.

The SNP’s Europe spokesman pressed the government to publish its White Paper outlining its Brexit strategy, highlighting the Scottish Government’s White Paper before the independence referendum.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I’m very grateful to him, but I seem to remember the Scottish people blew a large raspberry at that White Paper.”