Tory MP Anne Marie Morris suspended following racism row

A Conservative MP has been suspended by her party after being caught on tape making a racist remark while discussing Brexit.

Anne Marie Morris, who represents Newton Abbott, described the UK leaving the EU without a deal as a “real n*****r in the woodpile” at a meeting of eurosceptics in London.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was “shocked” by the remarks as she suspended Morris from the party this evening.

She added: “Language like this has absolutely no place in politics or in today’s society.”

Tory MPs Bill Cash and John Redwood, who were also on the panel with Morris, did not react when she said the remark.

Redwood later said he had not heard the remark being made.

Outgoing Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “This disgusting comment belongs in the era of the Jim Crow laws and has no place in our Parliament.

“I am utterly shocked that this person represents the good people of Newton Abbot.

“Even if she misspoke this is the nastiest thing I’ve heard an MP utter since Lord Dixon Smith uttered the same awful phrase a few years ago.”

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas tweeted: “Appalling. No place in our politics for racism, full stop.”

Morris later said her comment was “entirely unintentional”, adding: “I apologise unreservedly for any offence caused”.

Last month, Morris was forced to distance herself from comments made by her electoral agent and partner who claimed ‘that the crisis in education was due entirely to non-British born immigrants and their high birth rates’.

A Conservative spokesman said: “We are aware of these reports, this kind of language is completely unacceptable, and we are urgently investigating”