Tory candidate apologises for calling Nicola Sturgeon a ‘poison dwarf’

A Tory candidate has been forced to apologise over Facebook comments in which he referred to Nicola Sturgeon as a ‘poison dwarf’.

Ian James, who is standing in the Strathtay ward of Perth and Kinross Council, also reportedly described the term “African American” as a “stupid politically correct euphemism”.

The Courier reports today that he has apologised after his Facebook posts came to light.

He is said to have called Nicola Sturgeon a “poison dwarf” and a “poisonous Oompah fr****n Loompah”.

A Scottish Conservative spokesman was reported as saying: “It’s clear that these posts are inappropriate and Mr James has recognised this.

“He apologises for any offence caused and has deleted the posts in question.”