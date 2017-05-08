Tories pledge to cut migration to ‘tens of thousands’

Theresa May has committed to keeping the Conservatives’ target of reducing net migration to the “tens of thousands”, target saying this represents “sustainable levels”.

The Prime Minister said the target was important given the pressure on public services and incomes for low earners, despite failing to meet it in seven years as Home Secretary.

At a campaign event in London, Mrs May called on voters to give her the same emphatic mandate as the newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron, so she could negotiate Brexit from a position of strength.

The Tories have also confirmed their manifesto will include a cap on standard energy tariffs to ensure companies treat consumers in a “fair and reasonable manner”.

The Prime Minister has resisted pressure from business and opposition parties to remove students, who make up a large proportion of net migration figures, from the government’s target.

She said: “I think it is important that we continue, and we will continue, to say that we do want to bring net migration down to sustainable levels.

“We believe that is the tens of thousands, and of course once we leave the European Union we will have the opportunity to ensure that we have control of our borders here in the UK, because we’ll be able to establish our rules for people coming from the European Union into the UK.” Mrs May added: “That’s a part of the picture that we haven’t been able to control before and we will be able to control it.

Conservative sources had earlier said the commitment would appear in the party’s General Election manifesto.

Stephen Martin, director general of the Institute Of Directors, said: “A target is a poor substitute for a proper immigration policy. All parties should instead see Brexit as an opportunity to come up with a new system that is good for the economy, but also addresses voters’ concerns.”

Mr Martin called for better training for young people so they can get jobs in developing industries, as well as the removal of international students from official figures.

The latest figures showed net migration dropped to 273,000 in the year to September, the first time in two years the balance of people arriving and leaving the UK dipped below 300,000.

A key part of this was the unexpected fall in the number of international students coming to study in Britain, which dropped to their lowest level since 2002.

Jeremy Corbyn said Labour would set out its policy next week and would not confirm whether it would include a target for net migration.

He promised a “fair” and managed immigration system while pointing out many immigrants have made a “massive contribution” to the NHS, education, industry and public transport services.

On a visit to Worcester, he said: “Theresa May made that promise in 2010 and made the same promise in 2015, and didn’t get anywhere near it on any occasion at all.

“Obviously our manifesto will set out our policy when that’s produced next week. But the issue is that there has to be fair migration into this country and it has to be managed migration.”

He dismissed Ukip’s announcement yesterday that it would implement a “one in, one out” target to bring net migration down to zero for five years as a “totally unrealistic policy”.

The SNP candidate in Edinburgh South West, Joanna Cherry, said: “Theresa May has a cheek to try and compare herself to the French president-elect, whose entire policy platform was based on his country playing its full part in an open, tolerant and thriving European Union – all of the values that the hard-line Tory government reject.

“She was the home secretary who scrapped the post-study work visa – a successful Scottish policy which allowed precisely the sort of talented graduates Scotland needs to remain here to grow our economy. She was of course responsible for the appalling ‘go home’ vans – designed to scare illegal immigrants but in reality only encouraged xenophobia, and which she was forced to admit were a failure.

“And just last week, we saw yet another immigrant family, the Zielsdorfs, deported – despite running a successful Highland business and in the face of a local outcry.”

Ms Cherry added that power over immigration should be devolved to allow the Scottish Government to make its own policy.