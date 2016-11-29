Tories open up a 16-point lead over labour in ICM poll

The Conservatives have opened up a 16-point lead over Labour, according to the latest polling.

An ICM survey of for the Guardian puts the Tories on 44%, up two points from the previous poll in October, while Labour are static on 28% among likely voters.

In the first poll since the Autumn Statement, the Conservatives lead in every social class and among all age groups except the 18-24s. Their poll rating is just short of the record high for an ICM poll of 46%, although Tory support in England is already at that level.

If the poll findings were replicated at an election, it would give the Conservatives their biggest landslide since 1970.

Ukip support has risen by one point to 12%, while the Liberal Democrats fall two points to 7%. The Greens are on 4%, up one point.

Pollsters also asked people for their views on the economy. 53% of respondents said they were “very” or “fairly confident” with how the economy was doing, while 43% are “not very” or “not at all confident”.

Asked about their living standards over the last ten years, 31% of respondents said they had got better, while 29% said they had got worse. 34% of those surveyed said they had seen no change in their personal circumstances.

ICM surveyed 2009 adults online from November 25 to 27.