Tories ‘may form Labour coalition’ to oust SNP from Holyrood

The Scottish Tories could form a coalition with Labour and the Lib Dems to force the SNP out of power at Holyrood, it has been reported.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday, a source close to Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson said they would be “happy” to work with Labour after the next Holyrood elections in 2021.

It means that even if the SNP emerges as the biggest party, it may not be able to form a government.

The source was as saying: “Our view is country comes before party - the Union is key. For us, it is about cutting the SNP down to size and kicking them out of power.

“We would be prepared to speak to Labour, speak to the Lib Dems, about forming an anti-SNP, anti-independence coalition, so the country needs right now is certainty and stability.”