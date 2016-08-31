Tories hold 14-point lead over Labour in latest poll

CONSERVATIVES enjoyed a 14-point lead over Labour in a poll released as Theresa May chaired her first Cabinet meeting after the summer recess.

The ICM survey for The Guardian put the Tories on 41 per cent, down two points from a similar survey by the same company for the paper a month ago.

Labour - currently embroiled in a leadership battle between incumbent Jeremy Corbyn and challenger Owen Smith - remained at 27 per cent the lowest level of support for the party since the 2015 general election.

Liberal Democrats were up one point on 9 per cent, while Ukip’s 13 per cent support and the 4 per cent backing for Greens were unchanged since last month’s survey.

ICM questioned 1,813 people between August 26 and 28.