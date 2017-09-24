Tories attack Labour candidate Richard Leonard for ‘far left’ views

Have your say

Richard Leonard has been attacked for his “far left” views, with the Tories compiling a list of the stances and causes he has taken up.

Conservatives pointed out the Labour leadership candidate had shared a platform with supporters of the “repressive” Venezuelan regime and had signed a Holyrood motion praising Fidel Castro.

They also said he boycotted Better Together when he was a GMB organiser, preferring to work with Labour’s own anti-independence campaign.

Tory MSP Miles Briggs accused him of siding with the “extreme few”.

Leonard’s campaign said: “This is desperate stuff from a desperate party obviously rattled at the prospect of Richard being elected.”