Tories and Lib Dems form coalition in Aberdeenshire

A coalition of Conservative, Liberal Democrats and independent councillors will run Aberdeenshire Council.

Conservative Jim Gifford was elected council leader against the SNP’s Richard Thomson. The result was 38 votes to 25.

Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Argyle has been appointed deputy leader.

Fellow Lib Dem Bill Howatson was elected Provost, while Conservative Ron McKail will take on the deputy provost role.

In the local elections in Aberdeenshire, the Conservatives increased their seat tally from 14 to 23. The SNP fell eight to 21.

The Lib Dems gained two to 14, the independents fell from 12 to 10, and Labour dropped from two to one.

