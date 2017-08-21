Tories allow Twitter row councillors back into party

Have your say

Two Tory councillors have been allowed back into the party after being suspended over offensive online comments.

Alastair Majury and Robert Davies have made "unreserved apologies" over the comments which were made on social media and emerged in the aftermath of this May's council elections.

They have been warned by party chiefs that any repeat of the behaviour will "not be tolerated."

Majury made controversial comments about independence voters and benefit claimants in a series of posts, as well as making an offensive comment about Catholics in 2012.

He stated: "Why is the Catholic Church against birth control? Because they'll run out of children to molest."

The pair represent Dunblane and Bridge of Allan, and Forth and Endrick.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “Having served a suspension, both councillors have been readmitted to the party after offering unreserved apologies for any offence caused.

"It has been made abundantly clear that behaviour like this will not be tolerated in future.”