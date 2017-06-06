Tommy Sheppard: Back SNP not Scottish Labour to support Corbyn

Nationalist politician Tommy Sheppard has urged voters to back the SNP, not Scottish Labour, if they want to show support for Jeremy Corbyn.

Speaking to a Scottish newspaper, Sheppard - who is campaigning to be reelected as MP for Edinburgh East - said the SNP would be better allies to Labour in Westminster than Kezia Dugdale’s party.

He said: “If you look at the individual candidates involved and the manifestos on which we’re standing, the SNP candidates have got more in common with Jeremy Corbyn than the Scottish Labour candidates.

“Actually what would be more helpful for Jeremy Corbyn after June 8 if the Tories don’t have a majority would be to have a block of SNP MPs who are prepared to back up a fairly radical programme, given that half of it we’re already implemented in Scotland anyway.

“Is it more helpful, or do you want a bunch of right-wing Scottish Labour MPs who are just going to undermine Jeremy Corbyn and prevent him from forming a progressive alternative?

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: “This is utter nonsense from Tommy Sheppard, but it is encouraging to discover how much the SNP is panicking.”