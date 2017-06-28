Tom Peterkin: Defiant Nicola Sturgeon in a struggle for indyref unity

For the leader of a party coming off the back of a general election that saw her lose 21 seats, Nicola Sturgeon struck a defiant pose at Holyrood yesterday.

To studied applause from her backbenchers, she reminded them that despite those losses the SNP had “won” the election in Scotland “handsomely”.

Furthermore, the mandate for a second independence referendum was “beyond question”. This was a result of the SNP emerging as the largest party in two elections and because indyref2 has been endorsed by the Scottish Parliament.

Others, however, took a different view. The Conservative Deputy Leader Jackson Carlaw was withering in his analysis of what had happened to the SNP earlier this month.

“On 8 June, her party lost 500,000 votes – one third of its total support – and achieved the lowest share of the vote for a leading party in Scotland since 1955,” was how Carlaw put it.

But whatever gloss one chose to put on the result, it was down the fact that the SNP lost ground that Ms Sturgeon pledged to reflect on her pursuit of another referendum and the fact that it had counted against her. So when she revealed the outcome of her ruminations there was some acknowledgement that large sections of the electorate did not share her enthusiasm for hurtling towards another vote.

Her attempts to “reassure” those voters included a declaration that she respected the views of those implacably opposed to another vote.

But the reassurance offered by Ms Sturgeon in the form of a revised timetable for her indyref2 plans failed to placate the Conservatives, Labour or Lib Dems.

They saw it as a hollow gesture – a device to give the impression that she has listened to public opinion – while keeping another referendum well and truly on the agenda.

“She has announced no change,” said an exasperated Mr Carlaw.

“Is it not now clear that the only refresh that Scotland needs and the only way to move beyond constitutional turmoil is for an outraged Scotland to be done with this First Minister and done with this failing Scottish Government?”

Despite Ms Sturgeon’s claim she wanted to “build unity”, her statement appeared to have more to offer the independence faithful than the sceptics.