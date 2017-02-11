Thousands take to Edinburgh’s streets in Donald Trump protest

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in protest against the politics and policies of US president Donald Trump.

The demo in Edinburgh saw banner-carrying protesters chant “stop deportation” and carried placards such as “no to racism, no to Trump” and “time to dingy Donald”.

A campaigner on the march in Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Georgeson

The colourful march organised by Scotland Against Trump travelled from the Meadows before passing the Royal Mile and continuing over the North Bridge.

It was expected to continue along Regent Terrace past the US Consulate but police stopped marchers from passing the building and protesters continued their march to the Scottish Parliament where they held a rally.

Organisers said people had been brought in by bus from the major cities in Scotland.

The event included speeches by human rights groups, trade union representatives and anti-racism campaigners.

Today's Scotland Against Donald Trump demonstration. Picture: Ian Georgeson

After arriving at the Scottish Parliament, a series of speakers spoke against the US president.

Scotland Against Trump said it was time to fight back against Trump’s policies

In a statement it said: “Trump is the apex of an insurgency of an international far-right.

“We will resist. We are the majority. We are ready to make our voice heard.”