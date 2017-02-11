Thousands set to march in Capital against Donald Trump

THOUSANDS of people are expected to march through the Capital today in a fresh demonstration against Donald Trump.

The Scotland Against Trump protest will start at noon at the Meadows and follow a route via the High Street and North Bridge, past the United States consulate and down to the Scottish Parliament.

One of the organisers, Jonathon Shafi, said the demo would highlight Mr Trump’s relationship with Theresa May.

“The simplicity of saying ‘Scotland Against Trump’ is to send a message to Theresa May that we oppose the state visit and the sort of relationship she is building with him.

“Donald Trump has a lot of investments in Scotland and we feel we have a special responsibility to make clear our opposition to his policies.”

Speakers are due to include anti-racism campaigner Aamer Anwar and ex-Dungavel detainee and human rights campaigner Pinar Aksu, along with representatives from NUS, the STUC, Friends of the Earth Scotland and more.

Mr Shafi said: “We want to build the broadest possible coalition against Trump and Britain’s special relationship with the Trump White House.”

He said after tomorrow’s march the focus would switch to organising protests for the planned state visit, which is reportedly being organised for June.

“If he comes to Edinburgh there will be a big ‘welcoming’ party.”