Theresa May would be ‘wrong’ to block Indyref2 - Labour

Jeremy Corbyn does not believe Westminster should block a second independence referendum if the Scottish Parliament calls for one.

Plans for another vote on Scottish independence were recently announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said she expected it to take place by the spring of 2019 at the latest.

Prime Minister Theresa May has since moved to block the SNP’s bid, stating “now is not the time” for ‘Indyref2’, an action Corbyn has disagreed with.

Speaking to ITV’s Peston On Sunday programme, the Labour leader insisted that he remained against the idea of another vote on Scottish independence, but doesn’t believe it should be blocked.

He said: “If that is what the Scottish Parliament wants then I think that it would be wrong for Westminster to say to Scotland ‘well we gave you this devolution but sorry, this is where it stops’.”

When asked if that meant he would back another referendum on independence, he said: “The principle of having it, yes, of course. One has to discuss the questions of timing and the date of it.”

