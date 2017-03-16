Theresa May will block indyref2 until after Brexit

Theresa May has said she will not allow a second independence referendum to take place before the UK leaves the EU.

The Prime Minister told ITV News: “My message is very clear. Now is not the time.”

Theresa May has ruled out a second independence referendum until after Brexit

Nicola Sturgeon has called for a second referendum to be held before Brexit takes effect, in late 2018 or early 2019.

Mrs May said it “wouldn’t be fair” to ask the Scottish people to decide on their future without knowing what Brexit would mean.

A vote is expected to take place in the Scottish Parliament next week, with the SNP and Green Party joining forces to pass a request for Section 30 powers under the Scotland Act.

The Prime Minister said: “Just at this point, all our energies should be focused on our negotiations with the European Union about our future relationship.

“To be talking about an independence referendum will make it more difficult for us to be able to get the right deal for Scotland, and the right deal for the UK.

“And more than that, I think it wouldn’t be fair to the people of Scotland because they’re being asked to make a crucial decision without all the necessary information - without knowing what the future partnership would be, or what the alternative of an independent Scotland would look like.”

Mrs May added: “This union we have is very precious. We’ve been joined together for over 300 years.

“We’ve had a great history together - I believe we have a great future together.

“Together, we should put our energies into making sure we get the right deal for Scotland and for the whole of the UK.”

Ms Sturgeon tweeted following the Prime Minister’s comments that the Scottish Government was not proposing a second referendum now, “but when the terms of Brexit clear and before it is too late to choose an alternative path.”

“A Section 30 order must be discussed and agreed now to enable that timescale. “If the Tories refuse to do so, they would effectively be blocking Scotland’s right to choose when the Brexit terms clear.”

The First Minister added that “this would be undemocratic” as the Scottish Government has a “clear mandate”, and would be “proof positive that the Tories fear the verdict of the Scottish people”.

Green Party external affairs spokesman Ross Greer MSP responded: “Scotland deserves to choose between the isolated, angry Brexit Britain planned by the Tories and putting our future in our own hands with independence.

“If a Tory Westminster Government that Scotland did not elect seriously think they can block our right to choose - and that they can veto a decision of our elected parliament – they will only increase support for independence.

“Today’s comments underline the contemptuous attitude the Tories have toward Scotland.”

Just before the Prime Minister’s comments, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson told Holyrood that her party would vote against the SNP’s plan when it is put to MSPs next week.

“A referendum cannot happen when the people of Scotland have not been given the opportunity to see how our new relationship with the European Union is working,” she said during First Minister’s Questions.

“And it should not take place when there is no clear political or public consent for it to happen.

“Our country does not want to go back to the divisions and uncertainty of the last few years. Another referendum campaign will not solve the challenges this country will face. We don’t want it. We don’t need it.”