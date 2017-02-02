Theresa May to tell Netanyahu West Bank settlements ‘harm trust’

Theresa May will voice concern at Israel’s continued settlement building in the West Bank when Benjamin Netanyahu visits 10 Downing Street on Monday.

Downing Street said Mrs May would tell the Israeli Prime Minister the settlements are undermining trust in the Middle East peace process.

Mrs May’s spokeswoman stressed talks would focus on building the relationship between the two leaders, who are meeting for the first time, and discussing post-Brexit trade.

Britain backed a UN Security Council resolution in December denouncing Israel’s settlements in occupied Palestinian territory as a “flagrant violation” of international law.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the deal on Iran’s nuclear programme, which Mr Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump oppose.