Theresa May to take part in Facebook question session

Theresa May will face an online grilling on Monday, with questions streaming in over the internet.

The Prime Minister, who has refused to take part in TV debates during the General Election campaign, will spend around 45 minutes taking part in the Facebook Live session with ITV News’ political editor Robert Peston.

Other leaders are set to follow Mrs May in taking part in one of the sessions, which will see questions submitted by the online audience.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon, Liberal Democrat Tim Farron, Ukip’s Paul Nuttall, Plaid Cymru’s Leanne Wood and Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas have all been invited to take part in the run-up to polling day on June 8.

To watch the session in real time and to submit questions direct to the Prime Minister, visit Facebook.com/itvnews at 3pm on May 15.