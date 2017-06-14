Theresa May spoof Leaving Drinks’ has over 50k attendees

More than 50,000 people have said they will attend Theresa May’s ‘Leaving Drinks’ - after a prankster organised the event through Facebook.

At the time of writing, a further 99,000 have expressed an interest in attending the session at a pub near the Houses of Parliament in Westminster.

A screenshot from the Facebook event page. Picture: Contributed

The event has been scheduled to start at 5pm on Friday June 30, at the Red Lion pub on Parliament Street.

A message from the organisers read: “It has been a difficult year for Theresa as PM. Let’s all give her a happy send off.”

Claiming to be passing on a message from the Red Lion landlord, Steve Harcourt wrote on the page: “The Red Lion landlord has asked that we are patient with the bar team, as if all 18,000 people turn up who have confirmed then it might be worth ordering double rounds when you get to the bar.”

Meanwhile, Matt Levan posted a quip based on Sinn Fein’s avoidance of Westminster, writing: “Gerry has been in touch to say he and his mates will be popping in but not to book a table for them. They want to attend without taking seats.”

Darren O’Toole was anxious to know if the ‘day will be counted as one of Jeremy Corbyn’s extra holiday days’ while Richey Estcourt added: “I’m not getting into a drinks round of 55,000 people. There’s bound to be one guy that has 54,999 pints, and when it’s his round, he’ll find an excuse to leave early.”