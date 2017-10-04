Theresa May's 'British Dream' turns into a nightmare

Theresa May's keynote speech to her party and the nation became a nightmare as she was handed a P45 by a prankster then lost her voice.

The Prime Minister struggled over the finish line, repeatedly stopping to clear her throat and having to be handed a lozenge by the Chancellor. Delegates gave her several lengthy standing ovations to allow her to recover.

By the end of the speech, her message was literally collapsing around her as letters spelling out the Conservative slogan of 'Building a country that works for everyone' began dropping off the scenery behind her.

The comedian Simon Brodkin, known by his stage name Lee Nelson, was arrested by Manchester Police for breach of the peace after being ushered from the hall to shouts of 'out, out' from delegates. The Prime Minister's official spokesman confirmed that an investigation had been launched into the potentially serious breach of security.

Mrs May's appeal to "renew the British dream" was largely lost in the chaotic delivery, but the Prime Minister unveiled two policy announcements designed to show the Conservatives are responding to concerns about generational and economic inequality.

Draft legislation to cap all standard variable energy tariffs will be published within the next two weeks. And the government will increase the budget for social housing in England by £2 billion, with Scotland expected to receive a windfall through the Barnett formula.

Billed as the Prime Minister's bid to reassert her authority after weeks of division at the top of the government, Mrs May's speech began on a note of humility, apologizing for the dismal general election campaign that saw the Tories lose their majority.

"We did not get the victory we wanted because our national campaign fell short," she said. "It was too scripted, too presidential, and it allowed the Labour Party to paint us as the voice of continuity, when the public wanted to hear a message of change.

"I hold my hands up for that. I take responsibility. I led the campaign. And I am sorry."

Building her speech around the idea of a British Dream that ensures "each new generation in our country should be able to build a better future", Mrs May said that for too many people that aspiration is out of reach.

She highlighted the lack of affordable housing and declining rates of home ownership as key examples of the British Dream being denied to younger generations. "I will dedicate my premiership to fixing this problem - to restoring hope."