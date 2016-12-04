Theresa May reveals her favourite TV shows for Christmas

Theresa May has said she is looking forward to spending Christmas Day night curled up in front of the television watching Doctor Who and a “nice Agatha Christie”.

The Prime Minister revealed that while she is a fan of “Scandi dramas” such as Borgen and The Bridge, at Christmas she likes to watch something more traditionally British.

“I always like to see Doctor Who on Christmas night, if possible, and a nice Agatha Christie to curl up with. David Suchet was a great Poirot – he got him to a T,” she said in an interview with the Christmas issue of Radio Times.

Mrs May said she also enjoyed Strictly Come Dancing, although she admitted she had not seen much of former shadow chancellor Ed Balls.