Theresa May mocked for awkward Mexican wave at England match

Theresa May was caught on camera awkwardly participating in a Mexican wave at a football match last night - as viewers joked that her timing was ‘worse than the general election’.

French president Emmanuel Macron welcomed Mrs May to Paris where the pair discussed Brexit, security issues and migration before heading to the Stade de France to watch the football friendly between the two countries which France won 3-2.

And live footage appeared to show Mrs May having a delayed reaction to a Mexican wave carried out by the crowd, as she leapt to her feet and threw her arms up long after Mr Macron, Home Secretary Amber Rudd and other fans had already participated with the wave.

Writing on Twitter, Joe Cox quipped: “Mexican wave out of sync... Naughtiest thing she’s ever done,” in reference to Mrs May’s suggestion prior to the election that ‘running through a field of wheat’ was the naughtiest thing she had ever done.

Former Rangers midfielder Joey Barton mused: “England’s defensive structure and performance summed up by Theresa May’s Mexican wave...”

One Twitter user @saidneymufc added: “Best thing about Theresa May doing a Mexican wave tonight is the fact Donald Trump might get mixed up and build a wall round her.”

And James Felton insisted: “Theresa May doing a sad, solo Mexican wave whilst Europeans laugh behind her is not a metaphor for Brexit.”

At the match, crowds sang God Save The Queen and observed a minute’s silence in honour of the victims of recent terror attacks in the UK.

The gesture of solidarity comes after English football fans sang the French national anthem at Wembley following terror attacks in Paris in 2015.

French fans at the friendly international unfurled a large banner reading “United with the cities of Manchester and London”, in a display of solidarity with the UK cities targeted by terror.

At half-time, Mrs May and Mr Macron laid a wreath beneath a plaque near the stadium commemorating victims of the November 2015 attack.

The band of the French Republican Guard also played Oasis’s Don’t Look Back In Anger - which became an anthem of solidarity with Manchester in the wake of the attack at last month’s Ariana Grande concert - as England fans sang along with arms spread.