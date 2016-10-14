Theresa May leaves out Scottish Secretary from Brexit cabinet

Theresa May has been accused of treating Scotland with contempt by failing to include the Scottish Secretary in her Brexit Cabinet committee.

The SNP reacted with fury when it emerged that David Mundell will not be a full member of the UK Government’s decision making body on EU withdrawal.

Reports have suggested the secretaries of state for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will not have permanent seats around the committee table.

Instead they will attend “as required” by Mrs May. A leaked list of the committee members, obtained by the Politico website, shows that half the positions will be held by hardline Eurosceptics.

As expected, the three leading Brexiteers — Boris Johnson, David Davis and Liam Fox — are members.

They are joined by the prominent Eurosceptics International Development Secretary Priti Patel, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom.

The remainder of the “European Union Exit and Trade Committee” is filled by cabinet ministers who supported a vote to remain and are likely to favour a “soft” exit from the EU.

Angus Robertson MP, SNP Westminster Leader and the party’s Depute Leader, said: “The revelation that the Scottish Secretary is not a full member of Theresa May’s Brexit Cabinet committee is deeply embarrassing for David Mundell – but more importantly it also seriously undermines Theresa May’s claim that Scotland will be fully involved in the Brexit negotiations.

“The UK government is treating Scotland with contempt – but make no mistake, the SNP will ensure that Scotland’s voice is heard loudly and clearly in the Brexit process.

“The people of Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain in Europe, yet we face being dragged to the EU exit door by a Tory government with just one MP out of 59 in the country – and as the ugly reality of the Tory vision of Brexit Britain becomes clear, we will explore all options to protect Scotland’s place in and relationship with EU.”

