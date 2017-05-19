Theresa May in Edinburgh: ‘only Tories will stand up to SNP’

Theresa May today told Scots that only a vote for the Tories in the general election will strengthen the union.

The Prime Minister also branded the state of Scottish education a “national scandal” as standards in numeracy and literacy have fallen. The Tories today set out plans to overhaul the controversial “ curriculum for excellence” as they launched their Scottish manifesto in Edinburgh.

“Only the Conservative and Unionist party has the strength and credibility to stand up to the Nationalists and defend our United Kingdom,” the Prime Minister told supporters in the capital.

She said that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had described a second referendum as “absolutely fine.”

She added: “I have been clear that now is not the time for another independence referendum.

“This is a time to pull together not apart.

“A vote for any other party is a vote to weaken our Union, to weaken our negotiating hand in Europe and to put our future prosperity and security at risk.”

Mrs May said Scotland’s future would depend on getting the best possible Brexit deal and insisted she is the leader to deliver this.