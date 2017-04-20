Theresa May ‘could agree to’ TV Q&A with voters

Theresa May is open to participating in a televised question-and-answer session with voters, according to reports.

Indications that the Prime Minister could agree to a televised appearance during the general election campaign come after she ruled out the idea of taking part in a TV debate.

Mrs May said she preferred to meet voters while “out and about”.

However, her opponents have accused her of “running scared”.

ITV has confirmed it will be holding a leaders’ debate even though the Prime Minister has refused to take part.

Read more: TV leaders’ debates set for go-ahead in Scotland

Posting on Twitter, Nicola Sturgeon said: “If PM doesn’t have the confidence to debate her plans on TV with other leaders, broadcasters should empty chair her and go ahead anyway.”

And after Mrs May told the Commons on Wednesday that she was proud of what the Conservatives had achieved in government, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked: “If Theresa May is so proud of her record, why won’t she debate it?

“She cannot be allowed to run away from her duty to democracy and refuse to let the British people hear the arguments directly.”

General Election 2017: Can the SNP repeat its 2015 success?