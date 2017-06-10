The 21 Scottish seats that have changed hands

CAITHNESS, SUTHERLAND AND EASTER ROSS
■(Lib Dem) Jamie Stone
Councillor in the Highlands represented the same constituency at Holyrood between 1999 and 2011. Defeated SNPincumbent Paul Monaghan.
MORAY
■(Con) Douglas Ross
Ousted SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson. He was elected MSP for the Highlands and Islands region in 2016, but has come under fire due to his other career as a football assistant referee.
BANFF AND BUCHAN
■(Con) David Duguid
Boosted his party’s vote by 19.2 per cent after making fishing a key issue in his campaign, committing to pushing the UK government to pull out of the Common Fisheries Policy.
GORDON
■(Con) Colin Clark
Ousted former SNP leader Alex Salmond, boosting the Tory vote by 29 per cent. He bought into a fresh produce selling business at the age of just 24 and said: “I am a job creator with real life experience.”
ABERDEENSHIRE WEST AND KINCARDINE
■(Con) Andrew Bowie
Former Navy officer, who has been trained in anti-piracy activities, was Tory campaign manager for the north of Scotland in the 2015 general election and for the Better Together campaign during the 2014 independence referendum.
ANGUS
■(Con) Kirstene Hair
The 27-year-old organised the Scottish Conservative conference in 2013, before moving on to be an executive assistant at DC Thomson. She beat former SNP chief whip Mike Weir.
OCHIL AND SOUTH PERTHSHIRE
■ (Con) Luke Graham
Took 41 per cent of the vote. He has been prolific in the business world, having held positions at M&S and been director of finance for the Britain Stronger in Europe campaign.
STIRLING
■(Con) Stephen Kerr
Overturned a 10,000 SNP majority to win by just 148 votes. His campaign was not without incident –members of his team were followed through the Stirling suburb of Cowie, and heckled.
Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
■(Lab) Lesley Laird
Managed to create a 259 majority over SNP’s Roger Mullin. She is deputy leader of Fife council, having been elected as a councillor in 2012. Before becoming a councillor, Laird occupied a series of human resources roles.
Edinburgh West
■(Lib Dem) Christine Jardine
Former journalist won with a majority of almost 3,000, helped by 10 per cent slump of SNP rival Tony Giugliano. An SNP activist claimed Jardine was campaigning during the truce after the Manchester terrorist attack – in fact she was at the funeral of her husband.
Dunbartonshire East
■(Lib Dem) Jo Swinson
Regaining the seat she lost in 2015, she ousted the former BBC presenter and current SNP culture spokesman John Nicolson. First elected in 2005, she served as a junior minister in the coalition government.
Glasgow North East
■(Lab) Paul Sweeney
Beat the SNP by just 242 votes. Before politics, he held a number of positions with BAE Systems, as well as currently work for Scottish Enterprise and being an Army Reservist.
Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
■(Lab) Hugh Gaffney
Managed a majority of 1,500 helped by a bog SNP collapse. The North Lanarkshire Councillor has strong union links.
Rutherglen and Hamilton West
■(Lab) Ged Killen
Just 265 votes was enough for the councillor. Before the election, bookmakers had the SNP at 1/50 to win the seat.
Renfrewshire East
■(Con) Paul Masterton
Conservative was part of one of the more recognisable photo ops of the campaign, as he was snapped having an ice cream with Ruth Davidson, the Tory leader grabbing and kissing the newly minted MP.
Aberdeen South
■(Con) Ross Thomson
Beat the SNP with a swing of nearly 15 per cent. He was awarded a Legendary Samuari certificate by the The Scottish Samurai awards in 2016 due to his work on Aberdeen City Council in raising awareness of “The Scottish Samuari”, Thomas Blake Glover.
Dumfries & Galloway
■(Con) Alister Jack
Made his business in self-storage, making a £20 million fortune through his company, Armadillo. Wishes to use his experience to help support the rural interests of the region.
East Lothian
■(Lab) Martin Whitfield
One of Labour’s big targets. Former lawyer and current primary school teacher in Prestonpans is also a council member of the General Teaching Council of Scotland.
Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk
■(Con) John Lamont
Previously the MSP for Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire, he resigned to contest the UK seat. This was his fourth attempt at gaining the seat.
Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock
■(Con) Bill Grant
Working in Ayr for 30 years as a firefighter and later ten as a local councillor, he becomes the Tories’ first MP in the area for nearly 20 years
Midlothian
■(Lab) Danielle Rowley
Winning by 885 votes, overturned a 10,000 SNP majority. Rowley is a campaign and public affairs officer for housing charity Shelter, and is the daughter of Scottish Labour Party deputy leader Alex Rowley.