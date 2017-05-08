Teachers call for an end to ‘political interference’

Teachers are fed up with the profession being treated as a “political football” and have suggested government interference is a factor in the recruitment crisis in Scotland’s classrooms, a report to MSPs has found.

The punishing workloads faced by teachers and low levels of pay are also putting young graduates off becoming teachers. Holyrood’s education committee will kick off an inquiry tomorrow into recruitment issues after it emerged recently that it will take three years to fill the 700 vacancies across Scotland.

The committee was inundated with hundreds of submissions from trainees, teachers and educational bodies as part of its probe.

A summary report of the responses by Holyrood research body Spice revealed that 15 submissions from headteachers and senior management referred to the role of “government and politics”.

It added: “Respondents considered that education was a ‘political football’ and that there was too much change in education and curriculum policy.

“There was a desire for more teacher autonomy (‘give control of the curriculum back to schools’) and a need to recognise that schools can’t solve all society’s problems.”

Scottish education has just undergone a fundamental overhaul of classroom teaching through the Curriculum for Excellence, but recent results have seen Scots pupils slide down international league tables in maths, reading and science. It has prompted education secretary John Swinney to warn of further reform with the creation of new educational regions.

But teachers say the level of change in recent years is at the heart of the problems, according to the submissions.

One teacher warns: “To make it a more attractive career path there needs to be some stability. The rate of change has been exhausting.”

Workloads have soared as teachers struggle to cope with more and more bureaucracy.

One deputy headteacher stated: “The workload on teachers is unbearable at times. I am at my desk from 7:15am every day usually till at least 6:30pm and then I work at home for a couple of hours most nights and at least one day at the weekend – I still cannot get everything done.”

Education committee convener James Dornan said; “Teachers are clearly at the heart of the education in Scotland so it is only right our committee explores teacher workforce planning to help it develop constructive recommendations to put to the government. Vital to this scrutiny is the direct experiences from teachers.”