Nicola Sturgeon today claimed the Scottish Government was left waiting 36 hours to get a response from an so called Brexit "hotline" unveiled by Theresa May this week.

The proposals were set out by the Prime Minister as part of a charm offensive to assure the UK devolved administrations that their input would be listened to during the Brexit process.

Talks were held between Mrs May and the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland at Downing Street this week. They were invited to take part in a Brexit "forum" and were told they could access a telephone "hotline" to Brexit minister David Davis to raise issues and concerns.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs today that the Prime Minister has been "unwilling or I suspect unable to answer the most basic questions" about the UK's plan for Brexit .

"The only new information that we got on Thursday was that the UK Government has set up what they have called a hotline to David Davis," the First Minister added.

"I can share with the chamber today that Michael Russell's office called that hotline this week. He called it just before midday on Tuesday. It took until after 6pm on yesterday to actually get David Davis on the hotline. That's 36 hours.

"So yes there is now telephone we can currently call - it's just currently not very hot."