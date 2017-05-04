Sturgeon praises Prince Philip’s humour and devotion to duty

Nicola Sturgeon praised the Duke of Edinburgh’s “healthy sense of humour” as she paid tribute to him following the announcement of his retirement from Royal Duties.

Scotland’s First Minister said she had always “thoroughly enjoyed” being in his company and recognised the support he has given to the Queen.

Ms Sturgeon said: “HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has dedicated his life to public service and the steadfast support he has given to the Queen throughout her reign is hugely admirable.

“His charity work, in particular his role as chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh awards, has benefitted millions of young people across Scotland. He also gave over 50 years of service to Edinburgh University during his time as Chancellor there.

“He has always served with enthusiasm and a healthy sense of humour. I have always thoroughly enjoyed any time that I have spent in his company.

“I know that even as he steps back from public life, the Duke will continue to be a huge support to the Queen. I wish him all the very best for a happy and peaceful retirement.”

