Sturgeon delays setting out her indyref2 plans

Nicola Sturgeon has delayed outlining the how she intends to progress a second referendum until after the June election, it has emerged.

The First Minister had originally indicated she would set out the “next steps” she would take to hold an independence vote between autumn next year and spring 2019 in the weeks after the recent Easter break.

It then emerged that her plans would not be made clear until after the local elections on May 4. Now the First Minister’s official spokesman has said Ms Sturgeon will wait until after the June 8 snap election before setting out what she intends to do.

At a post-Cabinet briefing, Ms Sturgeon’s spokesman said: “Early thinking had been to come back to parliament after the local election. But there’s another election now, so we are looking to the other side of the General Election to come back to that.”

Earlier this week, Ms Sturgeon claimed the General Election was not about Scottish independence saying it would not determine whether or not it would happen. She spoke as a Kantar poll suggested support for independence was weakening.

Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie said: “Nicola Sturgeon has lost the plot. For months she has been having a tantrum - demanding that Scots have another independence referendum so we could stay in Europe. When support dropped she got cold feet. First she watered down her EU policy to keep Brexit supporters on board. Now she is backing off independence to stop her party shedding votes in the general election. This is a party in disarray.”

