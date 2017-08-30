Sturgeon aide named new Scotland-US ambassador

A senior aide to Nicola Sturgeon has been appointed to take over as Scotland’s “ambassador” to the US.

Joni Smith will take over as Scottish affairs counsellor to North America after the time of previous incumbent Donnie Jack in the role ended amid reports of a row over how to promote Scotland in the vital overseas market.

It has also emerged that another Scottish Government civil servant who was at the heart of the independence referendum preparations has been appointed to a similar position in China. Martin McDermott is to become first secretary of Scottish affairs in Beijing, ministers have announced.

Ms Smith’s appointment marks a lofty rise for the former journalist to one of the most prestigious roles in the civil service, heading up the Scottish affairs office in Washington, which opened in 2001 in the British embassy.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon hails strength of Scottish exports to US

The appointment comes nine months after Mr Jack’s three-year stint in the role ended, in a move which prompted question marks from opposition MSPs over the timing.

The cabinet secretary for external affairs, Fiona Hyslop, said Ms Smith will be in charge of “promoting Scotland’s interests in the United States and Canada”.

Ms Hyslop added: “The USA is Scotland’s biggest overseas trading partner, our largest inward investor and a hugely valuable tourism market, with US students accounting for the second largest overseas group in Scotland and links between Scottish schools, colleges and universities and their counterparts in the USA are constantly developing.”

The Canadian role also has a special significance for ministers who value the “strong and enduring historical links” between the two countries and the huge Scottish diaspora, as well as the export and tourism opportunities.

READ MORE: How have Americans reacted to Sturgeon’s visit?

The Scottish Government already has an office in Toronto which opened six years ago.

Ms Smith formerly worked as a senior policy adviser to Ms Sturgeon and was latterly in charge of preparing the SNP leader for her weekly joust with opposition leaders at First Minister Questions.

Mr McDermott’s role will see him promote Scotland’s “cultural, educational and economic interests” across China.

He previously headed up public and stakeholder engagement in the run up to the referendum on Scottish independence in 2014 and latterly worked in the Social Security Directorate.

The Scottish Government has other global bases in London. Dublin and Brussels.