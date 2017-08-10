'Stretched' police warn of 'diminishing resources'

Scotland’s national police force is operating with “diminshing resources” and becoming “increasingly stretched” in its attempts to engage with local communities, according to those on the frontline.

An evaluation of police reform heard from Police Scotland officers that community policing is being “hampered” by other organisational pressures.

The report by the Scottish Institute for Policing Research (SIPR) also found low morale among officers, with many no longer considering it a “job for life”.

Concerns were also raised about the under-reporting of crime due to the public’s frustration with the non-emergency 101 phone line.

The SIPR, a collaboration between 13 of Scotland’s universities and Police Scotland, interviewed police officers, local councillors, community organisations and members of the public.

It noted the police service has continued to provide a “valued service” to the public since the creation of the national force in 2013, with an improved capacity to deal with major incidents.

But it said there are concerns among officers, confirmed by the public, that there is less of a visible police presence and that local resources are more likely to be spread over larger geographical areas.

The report states: “The perceptions of those involved in the routine delivery of local services was that they are operating with diminishing resources, that work to strengthen connections

with communities was often hampered by other organisational pressures, and the reductions in the budgets of other public services sometimes frustrated attempts to work more collaboratively.

“For many local police officers and firefighters therefore their experience and perceptions of the reform journey were mixed and while they saw benefits they also had anxieties, particularly

around what reform means to them in terms of their day-to-day working environment and longer term career development.”

The report adds: “If a model based around a visible presence delivered through general patrols, routine attendance at community meetings and a network of police offices is no longer

sustainable and is not well suited to changing demands on the police service, then the contours of an alternative more transformational approach to delivering local policing need to be

defined.”

The research was completed several months ago but was only published today by the Scottish Government.

It is based on interviews done with police officers and firefighters between June and August last year.

Concerns were expressed over the closure of local police stations and officers having to cover wider geographical areas.

And the report said there was members of the public had expressed dissatisfaction with the non-emergency 101 number and the difficulty of speaking to a local officer, which had led to

some low-level crime or suspicious behaviour not being reported.

Local officers indicated that as a result, they are now receiving less information from the community, with minor crime going unreported and not relfected in the crime figures.

Police officers felt changes in working conditions, such as the lack of overtime, reduced pensions and increased workloads had led to many experienced officers leaving the service and

other constantly feeling “stressed out”.

Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said: “Police Scotland has continued to evolve and, as the report recognises, has already begun to address the issues raised in this report through

the long-term strategy, Policing 2026. This was developed after extensive public consultation and stakeholder engagement.

“We remain committed to listening and working with all communities to improve the delivery of local policing across Scotland.”

Justice secretary Michael Matheson said: “Against a backdrop of improved fire safety, falling crime and increasingly effective approaches to safeguarding vulnerable people, this report

provides more insights into how the early years of the reforms have been felt in local stations and communities.

“There is welcome recognition of achievements, including the continued provision of a highly-valued local service, strong partnerships and improved local access to national and specialist

resources.

“The report also highlights some of the challenges of reform and where further improvements are needed. While both services are already taking action on many of these, I know they will

reflect further to ensure they remain well-placed to keep Scotland safe from crime, accidents and other risks of harm.”