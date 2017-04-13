SNP ‘to set out Scotland’s future relationship with Europe’

The SNP has said it intends to set out what Scotland’s future relationship with Europe would be before it holds a second referendum on Scottish independence.

In response to a letter written by 50 MEPs saying Scotland would be welcome to rejoin the EU in the event of independence, Bruce Crawford, writing on behalf of the SNP, said the party would “set out well before any referendum how our future relationship with Europe will be secured in the event of independence, giving those living in Scotland an informed choice.”

Nicola Sturgeon has previously said she would favour an independence Scotland being a part of the European Union.

Mr Crawford added: “The Scottish Government offered a serious compromise plan, which was completely disregarded by the UK Government. However, we still risk being dragged out of the world’s largest single market by a Tory Government that Scotland rejected and, as you rightly recognise, in spite of the fact Scotland voted overwhelmingly to remain within the EU in last June’s referendum.”

“The depth of goodwill from across Europe is indeed heartening as we embark on that process and we look forward to continued close cooperation in the months and years ahead.”