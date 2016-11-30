SNP takes seat from independent in council by-election

Scottish Nationalists have taken a council seat from independents in the latest local by-election north of the border.

The SNP topped the first-preference votes under the single transferable vote (STV) system in the Arbroath East & Lunan ward of Angus Council.

The party’s victory was secured in the sixth round of counting in the poll which was caused by the resignation of an independent councillor.

First-preference voting was: SNP 919, C 709, Ind Speed 452, Ind Smith 309, Lab 177, LD 60. Turnout was 21.5 per cent.