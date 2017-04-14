SNP seeks European support for Indyref2 plans

The SNP has appealed to European politicians for support as it tries to progress plans for a second independence referendum in the wake of Brexit.

The party’s MSPs told a group of MEPs and parliamentarians from across Europe that their backing can ensure Scotland’s voice is not ignored.

The SNP group at Holyrood was responding to a letter signed by 50 European politicians from Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Greece, Hungary and Malta stating Scotland would be ‘’most welcome’’ as a full member of the European Union if it chooses independence.

The letter also expressed regret that the UK government had not “properly taken into account” the majority Remain vote in Scotland as part of its withdrawal from the EU. The appeal for support comes as Nicola Sturgeon prepares to return to Holyrood to set out her next steps after the UK Government rejected her request to hold another referendum.

In a reply to the European politicians, SNP group convener Bruce Crawford said: “Last month the Scottish Parliament voted in favour of holding an independence referendum once the terms of Brexit are clear.

“It would be fundamentally undemocratic and completely unsustainable for any UK Government to block the will of our national Parliament and stand in the way of Scotland having that choice.”